Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 277.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $1.06 on Thursday. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $65.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in Clearside Biomedical by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Clearside Biomedical by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20,810 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 20.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which delivers therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. Its pipeline include CLS-AX, Integrin Inhibitor, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F.

