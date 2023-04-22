Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $65.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.06. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $1.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLSD. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 166.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 46,780 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 125.6% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 28,366 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 435,734 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 9,475 shares in the last quarter. 20.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which delivers therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. Its pipeline include CLS-AX, Integrin Inhibitor, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F.

