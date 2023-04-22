Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.
Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $65.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.06. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $1.88.
Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which delivers therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. Its pipeline include CLS-AX, Integrin Inhibitor, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F.
