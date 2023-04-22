Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,080 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at $54,478,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,713 shares of company stock worth $7,739,103. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $106.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -396.15, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.93. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $149.62.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.53.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

