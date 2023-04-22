Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,405 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 0.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 37,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.1% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James raised Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.13.

Columbia Banking System Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $21.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.98. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $35.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $203.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 33.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

Further Reading

