Comerica Bank Acquires 47,323 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,323 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sabre were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sabre by 53.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sabre by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000.

Sabre Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $3.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.82. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $11.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $631.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.88 million. Research analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SABR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sabre from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabre has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.

Sabre Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

