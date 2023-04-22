Comerica Bank Acquires 734 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Chewy by 24.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 21.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the third quarter valued at $78,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $762,615.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 56,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $847,137.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,197,472.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $762,615.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 56,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,476 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. JMP Securities began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.10.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $32.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.63 and a 200 day moving average of $39.67. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 298.85 and a beta of 0.77. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $52.88.

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

