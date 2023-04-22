Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Pure Storage by 50.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Pure Storage by 286.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the sale, the executive now owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $499,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PSTG stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.78.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.30 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 2.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSTG. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush upgraded Pure Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.58.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

