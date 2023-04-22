Comerica Bank Buys 6,612 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUS. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,466,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,906,000 after acquiring an additional 305,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,281,000 after purchasing an additional 30,340 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,670,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,887,000 after buying an additional 58,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,915,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,935,000 after buying an additional 147,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 844,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,393 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 25,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $1,019,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,710.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, insider Steven Keith Hatchett sold 21,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $841,545.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,879.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $1,019,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,710.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,115 shares of company stock valued at $3,610,007 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NUS shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $41.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.12. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $47.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $522.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.32 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of beauty and wellness solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, and Rhyz Other.

See Also

