Comerica Bank Cuts Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,205 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,904,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,209,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,907,000 after purchasing an additional 71,729 shares in the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulton Financial

In other Fulton Financial news, Director George W. Hodges sold 6,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $112,659.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,492.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 9,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $156,345.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George W. Hodges sold 6,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $112,659.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $238,492.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

FULT stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. Fulton Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $18.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.51.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Fulton Financial had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $267.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Fulton Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FULT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

About Fulton Financial

(Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.