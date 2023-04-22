Comerica Bank Cuts Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 29.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 246.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 37.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period.

HMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $118,217.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,458.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HMN opened at $31.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -454.57 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $42.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.39.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $346.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.30 million. Horace Mann Educators had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,885.71%.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

