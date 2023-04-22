Comerica Bank Cuts Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5,733.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,743,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678,945 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,273,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,977,000 after acquiring an additional 132,701 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,914,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,901,000 after acquiring an additional 21,044 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,601,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,934,000 after acquiring an additional 77,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,229,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,465,000 after purchasing an additional 377,423 shares in the last quarter.

IJK stock opened at $71.59 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $76.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

