Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,602,000 after acquiring an additional 33,643 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. 32.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RACE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.96.

Ferrari Stock Performance

NYSE RACE opened at $278.03 on Friday. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $167.45 and a 12 month high of $286.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $267.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.11.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 38.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.9876 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.