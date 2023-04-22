Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,520 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CALM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,347,000 after acquiring an additional 48,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,992,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,540,000 after purchasing an additional 446,909 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 5.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,716,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,444,000 after buying an additional 95,383 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.9% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,215,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,100,000 after buying an additional 10,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 4,257.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,046,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,168,000 after buying an additional 1,022,358 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $64,546.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,166.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $64,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,166.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $72,240.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,194 shares in the company, valued at $252,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $54.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of -0.04. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $65.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.64 and a 200-day moving average of $56.84.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $997.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.93 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 58.83%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 16.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $2.20 dividend. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

