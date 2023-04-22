Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,541 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,135 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,139,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,579,000 after purchasing an additional 57,283 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,042,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,539,000 after acquiring an additional 576,836 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,467,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,463,000 after acquiring an additional 70,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,987,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,410,000 after acquiring an additional 302,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 457,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,090,000 after acquiring an additional 13,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $40.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.66 and a one year high of $76.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.37.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Independent Bank Group from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

