Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,665 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Cadence Bank grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 20,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Trustmark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trustmark by 7.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark Stock Performance

Shares of TRMK opened at $23.57 on Friday. Trustmark Co. has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $38.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $225.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.87 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRMK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Trustmark from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Trustmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Trustmark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tracy T. Conerly bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $42,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products and service. The Wealth Management segment provides integrated financial services and traditional banking products and services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal and institutional trust, and retirement services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.