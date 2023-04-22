Comerica Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,984 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Southern First Bancshares were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 130.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 22.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director David G. Ellison bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.87 per share, for a total transaction of $183,915.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,300.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David G. Ellison bought 4,500 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.87 per share, with a total value of $183,915.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,300.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray Lattimore purchased 2,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.96 per share, with a total value of $88,913.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,193.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 9,172 shares of company stock worth $369,852 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southern First Bancshares Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SFST shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Southern First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

SFST stock opened at $28.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average of $41.18. The company has a market cap of $232.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $49.96.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.12 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 22.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the business of accepting demand deposits and savings deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the provision of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public. The company was founded in March 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

Featured Articles

