Comerica Bank Grows Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 148.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZS. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 1,614.7% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 1,209.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 16,027 shares in the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $96,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,649 shares in the company, valued at $34,455,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $602,082.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,095,325.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,649 shares in the company, valued at $34,455,686.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,412 shares of company stock worth $1,752,637 over the last ninety days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of ZS opened at $101.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.02. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.71 and a 12-month high of $217.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of -44.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KGI Securities lowered shares of Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.14.

Zscaler Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.