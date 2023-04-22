Comerica Bank Has $1.21 Million Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,145 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,212,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 714.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 67.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 41.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CORT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.29.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CORT stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.50. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.19 and a 52-week high of $30.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.32.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $103.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.93 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 25.21%. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

