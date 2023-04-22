Comerica Bank Has $1.23 Million Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,142,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,799,000 after buying an additional 135,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,717 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 12.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,844,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,732,000 after purchasing an additional 759,320 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,933,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,599,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,584,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,375,000 after buying an additional 86,153 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on DEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

Douglas Emmett Trading Up 0.4 %

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

NYSE DEI opened at $12.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.94. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $31.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average is $15.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 138.18%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Further Reading

