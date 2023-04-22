Comerica Bank Has $1.25 Million Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PACW. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PACW shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $29.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of PACW opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average is $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $353.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.60 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Equities analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Insider Activity at PacWest Bancorp

In other news, EVP William J. Black acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $267,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,410. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP William J. Black acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $267,410.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C William Hosler bought 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $99,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 55,583 shares of company stock worth $1,189,046 in the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.