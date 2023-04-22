Comerica Bank Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,081 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,013,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,598,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,780,000 after purchasing an additional 337,241 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Elizabeth A. Socci sold 5,722 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $289,304.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,332.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $46.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.55 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $52.50.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -666.61%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRS shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations.

