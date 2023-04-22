Comerica Bank Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,530 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 22.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $315,984,000 after buying an additional 674,477 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Chris Villavarayan purchased 34,440 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,648.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 34,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,648. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Chris Villavarayan purchased 34,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,648.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,648. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $73,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $132,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AXTA opened at $31.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $32.56. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXTA. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.29 to $35.19 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.95.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

