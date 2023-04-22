Comerica Bank Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,375 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $919,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $61,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,262.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetScout Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

NetScout Systems stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.68 and a twelve month high of $38.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.34. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $269.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.79 million. As a group, analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NetScout Systems from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NetScout Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

