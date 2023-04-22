Comerica Bank Has $1.30 Million Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,925 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,089 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 535.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 61,259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 51,613 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $789,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,938 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $38.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.66. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.95 and a 52 week high of $42.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.38 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 13,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $569,020.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,814,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $172,032.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,484.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 13,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $569,020.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 804,142 shares in the company, valued at $33,814,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,288 shares of company stock valued at $782,055 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SUPN shares. TheStreet upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Featured Articles

