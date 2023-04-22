Comerica Bank Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,897 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Banner were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 350.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Banner by 126.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the third quarter worth $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 831.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Banner in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

BANR opened at $50.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $49.28 and a twelve month high of $75.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.99 and a 200-day moving average of $61.82.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.23 million. Banner had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 30.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Banner from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.

