Comerica Bank Has $1.37 Million Stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 15.3% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PIPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Piper Sandler Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Insider Activity at Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

In related news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total transaction of $761,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,307,029.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $141.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.60. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $102.60 and a one year high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.12. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $390.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.