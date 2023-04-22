Comerica Bank Has $1.39 Million Holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,699,000 after purchasing an additional 20,908 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,558,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,796,000 after acquiring an additional 28,390 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,329,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,082,000 after acquiring an additional 22,162 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,286,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,544,000 after acquiring an additional 89,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 528,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,831,000 after acquiring an additional 10,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on JJSF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.
J&J Snack Foods Price Performance
J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $351.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.70 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 5.77%. J&J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 126.13%.
J&J Snack Foods Profile
J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.
Featured Stories
