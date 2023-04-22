Comerica Bank Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,696,000 after buying an additional 2,749,573 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,832,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,708,000 after buying an additional 451,239 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,275,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,662,000 after buying an additional 1,999,312 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,540,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,763,000 after buying an additional 467,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,044,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,612,000 after buying an additional 426,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ETRN shares. Raymond James started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of ETRN opened at $4.77 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.86.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 14.20% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $355.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.58%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

In related news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 39,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,584.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

