Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 1.7% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in MP Materials by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MP Materials by 60.5% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MP shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on MP Materials from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Northland Securities cut MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on MP Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

MP Materials Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of MP opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.70. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $43.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.86. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.28. MP Materials had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $93.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

MP Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

