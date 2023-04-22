Comerica Bank Lowers Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,035 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Boot Barn by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 55,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Boot Barn by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period.

BOOT opened at $73.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.35. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $98.88.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $514.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 56,880 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $4,604,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

