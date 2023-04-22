Comerica Bank Lowers Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,238 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LKFN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 47.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 45.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 52.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Price Performance

Shares of LKFN opened at $56.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.12 and a 200 day moving average of $71.73. Lakeland Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $55.86 and a twelve month high of $83.57.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $85.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.70 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.54%.

Insider Activity at Lakeland Financial

In related news, CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $38,703.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,829.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lakeland Financial news, CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 550 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $38,703.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,829.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Ross sold 1,300 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,351 shares of company stock valued at $514,609 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LKFN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Lakeland Financial from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

