Comerica Bank Lowers Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 130.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LGIH shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $114.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.07 and its 200-day moving average is $101.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.69. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.73 and a 12-month high of $126.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.09. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $488.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LGI Homes news, VP Jack Anthony Lipar sold 4,537 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $473,617.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,488.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Jack Anthony Lipar sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $473,617.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,986 shares in the company, valued at $520,488.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 38,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $4,005,757.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,239,044.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,210 shares of company stock valued at $8,999,462. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on the residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

