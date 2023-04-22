Comerica Bank Lowers Stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 12.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 928,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,304,000 after acquiring an additional 104,938 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 429.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 59,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 48,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 3.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingevity

In other news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 4,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $408,071.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,541 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,077.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 4,968 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $408,071.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,541 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,077.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Phillip John Platt sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total value of $722,888.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,183.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,254 shares of company stock worth $1,247,519. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingevity Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $71.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.77. Ingevity Co. has a 52-week low of $58.44 and a 52-week high of $90.81.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.77 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NGVT. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingevity in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

About Ingevity

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

