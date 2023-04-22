Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,814 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 659.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,976 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FL opened at $41.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.38. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $47.22.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.82%.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FL shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup raised Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

