Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Park National were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Park National during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Park National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Park National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Park National by 19.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Park National by 31.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 51.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park National Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $109.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.74. Park National Co. has a 12 month low of $106.66 and a 12 month high of $151.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Park National Increases Dividend

Park National ( NYSEAMERICAN:PRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.90 million. Park National had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Research analysts predict that Park National Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Park National’s payout ratio is presently 46.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park National in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

