Comerica Bank Purchases 2,350 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,750.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on HII shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.86.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $208.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.36 and a 12-month high of $260.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.25.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total transaction of $338,679.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at $934,711.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total value of $338,679.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,711.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total transaction of $369,086.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,890.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,924 shares of company stock worth $1,522,231 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

