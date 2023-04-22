Comerica Bank Purchases 7,230 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) by 82.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Clearfield were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Clearfield in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 54.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Clearfield during the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Clearfield in the third quarter worth $209,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Insider Transactions at Clearfield

In other news, Director Charles N. Hayssen acquired 3,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 136,847 shares in the company, valued at $8,279,243.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Clearfield news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,254,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,306,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $181,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,279,243.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clearfield Trading Up 3.0 %

CLFD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Clearfield from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Clearfield from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.83.

Shares of CLFD stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.09. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.34 and a 1 year high of $134.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.56 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearfield Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.