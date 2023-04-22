Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Comerica Bank cut its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,479 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in KB Home by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 4.7% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 7.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in KB Home by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $41.69 on Friday. KB Home has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $42.61. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.86.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.59%.

KB Home announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 22nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KBH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on KB Home in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet raised shares of KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on KB Home from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.27.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.