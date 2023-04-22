Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,113 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $500,643,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 108.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,807,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 772.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,668,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 25.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,180,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 143,312.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 450,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,528,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNK stock opened at $92.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.22. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $99.57.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

