Comerica Bank Reduces Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,477 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 2.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Amedisys by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 22,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,704 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMED has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.56.

In other Amedisys news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $510,628.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,894.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMED opened at $78.75 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.36 and a twelve month high of $147.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.15 and a 200 day moving average of $87.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.46 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

