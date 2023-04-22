Comerica Bank Reduces Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,476 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 304,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 116,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TCBI. TheStreet raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TCBI opened at $51.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.64 and its 200 day moving average is $59.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.81 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $422.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.71 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 6.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $65,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $658,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 19,888 shares of company stock worth $430,333 in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.