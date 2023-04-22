Comerica Bank Sells 1,013 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,854 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Argan were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Argan by 228.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Argan during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Argan by 390.9% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Argan by 159.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Argan during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Argan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Argan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Argan Stock Performance

Argan Announces Dividend

Shares of Argan stock opened at $39.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.63. Argan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.26 and a 52 week high of $43.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th. Argan’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

About Argan

(Get Rating)

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following business segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.