Comerica Bank Sells 1,105 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PARA. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 404.9% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PARA. Bank of America raised shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.45.

Paramount Global Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ PARA opened at $22.53 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.64.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

