Comerica Bank Sells 11,596 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,596 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 9.4% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 17,239,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,867 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 815.5% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,343,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,161,000 after purchasing an additional 781,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,829,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,040,000 after purchasing an additional 699,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 30.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,435,000 after purchasing an additional 492,851 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

HIW stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.05%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,679,476.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

