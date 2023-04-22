Comerica Bank Sells 13,635 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,635 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $29,742,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Frontdoor in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 246.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 25.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FTDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Frontdoor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Frontdoor from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Frontdoor Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $27.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.71. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.26 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 442.55% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.