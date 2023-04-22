Comerica Bank Sells 1,382 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VSH. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 934.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 519,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 469,552 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,767,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,970,000 after buying an additional 432,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,616,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,234,000 after buying an additional 218,721 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 279,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after buying an additional 186,480 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 418.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 188,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 151,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $21.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.58. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.73 and a 1-year high of $24.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.09). Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $855.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 23,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $501,944.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,552 shares in the company, valued at $748,725.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.