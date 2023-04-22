Comerica Bank Sells 1,611 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Wendy’s by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,131,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,119,000 after buying an additional 2,367,870 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,341,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,018,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,989,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

WEN opened at $22.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.74. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The business had revenue of $536.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $79,987,896.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,705,770 shares in the company, valued at $478,612,228.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $79,987,896.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,705,770 shares in the company, valued at $478,612,228.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Liliana Esposito sold 64,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $1,375,543.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,629.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,698,437 shares of company stock worth $81,502,197. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

WEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, January 27th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.50 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.03.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

