Comerica Bank Sells 2,945 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 55.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IPAR opened at $157.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.52 and a 52-week high of $161.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.05 and its 200-day moving average is $109.34.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.37. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $310.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.56 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.14%.

Insider Activity at Inter Parfums

In related news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total value of $111,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Inter Parfums news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total transaction of $111,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,550 shares of company stock worth $351,567 in the last quarter. 44.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IPAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

About Inter Parfums

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.