Comerica Bank Sells 3,161 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $572,000. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $835,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of VOE opened at $134.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.58 and its 200 day moving average is $136.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $119.81 and a 12-month high of $151.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.
About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
