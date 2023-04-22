Comerica Bank Sells 3,469 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,469 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Materion were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Materion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Materion by 100,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Materion by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Materion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Materion by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. CL King raised their price objective on Materion from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Materion Stock Performance

Shares of MTRN opened at $110.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Materion Co. has a 12 month low of $64.89 and a 12 month high of $119.75. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. Materion had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Materion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.08%.

Insider Transactions at Materion

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $63,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $63,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,423 shares of Materion stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $266,530.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Materion Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. It operates through the following business segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other. The Performance Materials segment provides engineered solutions comprised of beryllium and non-beryllium.

Further Reading

